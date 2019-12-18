Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Trading 0.2% Higher

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$19.16 and last traded at C$19.14, 284,882 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 33% from the average session volume of 214,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.10.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.75 to C$20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James set a C$21.00 price target on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$22.00 price target on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.17, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$19.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

