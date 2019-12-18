Kin (KIN) Trading Down 18.7% This Week

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. During the last week, Kin has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kin has a total market capitalization of $3.93 million and approximately $179,428.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kin token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, HitBTC, Fatbtc and Stellarport.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00190444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.78 or 0.01194033 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00025705 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00120609 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kin’s genesis date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation. The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation.

Kin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, CoinFalcon, DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Stellarport, Bancor Network, Mercatox, Allbit, Fatbtc, COSS, HitBTC, YoBit, IDEX and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

