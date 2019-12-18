Kinder Morgan Canada (TSE:KML) Given a C$14.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 price objective on Kinder Morgan Canada (TSE:KML) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a tender rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan Canada from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Kinder Morgan Canada currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.93.

Shares of KML stock opened at C$14.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.23. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 37.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.46. Kinder Morgan Canada has a 12-month low of C$10.55 and a 12-month high of C$49.23.

Kinder Morgan Canada (TSE:KML) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$102.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$62.46 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Canada will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kinder Morgan Canada

Kinder Morgan Canada Limited owns and operates pipeline systems and terminal facilities in Canada. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals. The Pipelines segment operates Canadian portion of the Cochin pipeline system, a 12-inch diameter multi-product pipeline that comprises of 1000-kilometers of pipeline, and 38 block valves and 10 pump stations for transporting light hydrocarbon liquids between Kankakee, Illinois and Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta; and Jet Fuel pipeline serving Vancouver International Airport.

