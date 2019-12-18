Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives $17.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.83.

A number of brokerages have commented on KRG. ValuEngine cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Compass Point cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $234,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,110 shares in the company, valued at $490,345.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John A. Kite sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $269,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,573,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,861,000 after acquiring an additional 66,777 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,332,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,552,000 after acquiring an additional 164,389 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 30.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,475,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,450,000 after acquiring an additional 580,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 9.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,030,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,721,000 after acquiring an additional 182,824 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,762,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,665,000 after acquiring an additional 18,442 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $18.24 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.85.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 14.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $74.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 63.50%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.