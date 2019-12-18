Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $71.20 on Tuesday. Kodiak Sciences has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $74.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.48.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33).

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 1,902,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.47 per share, for a total transaction of $122,633,093.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

