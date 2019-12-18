Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Shares Down 0.2%

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) dropped 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.94 and last traded at $25.01, approximately 53,486 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 213,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.07.

ADRNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Koninklijke Ahold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke Ahold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.85.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.51 billion. Koninklijke Ahold had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 2.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

