Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and solutions for integration into head-worn computing and display systems to military, industrial and consumer customers. Kopin’s technologies and solutions are available as components providing individual capabilities or as reference systems providing integrated solutions. Kopin has a long history of developing technologies required for wearable computing headsets for the military, consumers, or industry. Kopin has contributed to the development of head-mounted displays for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, created the Golden-i, a wearable headset reference design for industry, and collaborated on many wearable products with a range of companies including Vuzix, Motorola Solutions and Recon Instruments. Kopin has developed and commercialized game-changing technologies such as heterojunction bipolar transistors (HBT) which power billions of cellphones, and microdisplays which have brought vivid images. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Kopin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of KOPN stock opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.02. Kopin has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 69.67% and a negative net margin of 116.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kopin will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOPN. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Kopin by 12,304.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,377,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,652 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kopin by 22.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,312,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 617,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kopin by 222.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 278,706 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Kopin in the second quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Kopin in the second quarter valued at $232,000. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens.

