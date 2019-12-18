Kyber Network (KNC) Price Reaches $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Kyber Network has a total market capitalization of $35.22 million and approximately $7.57 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kyber Network has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Kyber Network token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00003108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Binance, Zebpay and CPDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00190444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.78 or 0.01194033 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00025705 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00120609 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kyber Network’s total supply is 212,270,516 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,878,967 tokens. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kyber Network is kyber.network.

Kyber Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, AirSwap, TDAX, Coinnest, Kucoin, COSS, OTCBTC, Huobi, Livecoin, Coinone, DragonEX, IDEX, Liqui, Cryptopia, Mercatox, ABCC, CoinExchange, Kyber Network, Tidex, Poloniex, Bithumb, Zebpay, OKEx, Coinrail, DEx.top, CPDAX, Bancor Network, Binance, Gate.io, Neraex and GOPAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kyber Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

