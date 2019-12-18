Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) SVP Kevin Jennings Sells 164 Shares of Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total value of $46,928.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of LRCX opened at $290.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $122.64 and a one year high of $291.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.04.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 22.38%. Lam Research’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $313.00 price objective (up from $261.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $278.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Lam Research from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Lam Research from $194.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Lam Research to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.50.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.