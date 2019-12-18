Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

NASDAQ:LMRK opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $413.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average is $16.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMRK. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.43% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

