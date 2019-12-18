Laurentian Analysts Give Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) a C$4.75 Price Target

Laurentian set a C$4.75 price target on Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$14.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Pi Financial decreased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.75.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at C$3.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.98. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of C$2.82 and a 1-year high of C$13.67. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.42.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$75.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$95.87 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

