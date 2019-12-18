Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) Director B. Luke Weil Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) Director B. Luke Weil sold 75,000 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,368. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

LAZY opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69. Lazydays Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lazydays had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lazydays by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lazydays by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazydays by 529.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 42,726 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. 35.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping for RV owners.

