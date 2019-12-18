Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) PT Raised to $111.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $97.00 to $111.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Leidos from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays started coverage on Leidos in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.83.

Get Leidos alerts:

LDOS opened at $91.53 on Wednesday. Leidos has a 1-year low of $50.33 and a 1-year high of $92.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Leidos had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Leidos will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the third quarter valued at about $2,672,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Leidos by 15.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 258,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,634,000 after purchasing an additional 34,196 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 606.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 234,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,721,000 after purchasing an additional 201,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Leidos by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $482,067,000 after purchasing an additional 932,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.