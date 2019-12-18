Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Releases FY 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) issued an update on its FY 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.15-11.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.889-3.966 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.78 billion.Lennox International also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 11.30-11.90 EPS.

LII stock opened at $258.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.86. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $203.63 and a 1 year high of $298.49.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.07). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 199.10% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lennox International will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

LII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $264.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a sell rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lennox International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $245.27.

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total transaction of $193,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,171.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 8,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $2,008,045.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,432,459.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,691 shares of company stock worth $4,183,024 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

