Level Up Coin (LUC) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.00

Level Up Coin (CURRENCY:LUC) traded down 30.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 18th. Level Up Coin has a market capitalization of $46,587.00 and $1.00 worth of Level Up Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Level Up Coin has traded down 54.3% against the US dollar. One Level Up Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, CoinBene and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.73 or 0.06221992 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000456 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00027404 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002179 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00001433 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Level Up Coin Token Profile

LUC is a token. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Level Up Coin’s total supply is 1,298,120,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 996,923,370 tokens. The Reddit community for Level Up Coin is /r/Play2Live and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Level Up Coin’s official Twitter account is @play_2_live and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Level Up Coin is medium.com/play2live. Level Up Coin’s official website is play2live.io.

Level Up Coin Token Trading

Level Up Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, YoBit and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level Up Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Level Up Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Level Up Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

