Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on LEVI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.86.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $19.28 on Tuesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 125,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $2,145,913.00. Also, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 3,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $65,501.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 850,127 shares of company stock valued at $14,609,022 in the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 10.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

