Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.53% from the company’s previous close.

LAD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.60.

Shares of LAD opened at $155.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.78. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $69.04 and a 52-week high of $165.26.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 19,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,047,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,739 shares of company stock valued at $16,878,883. 5.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,602,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,863,000 after acquiring an additional 217,265 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 253.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 219,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,067,000 after purchasing an additional 157,395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 272,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,308,000 after purchasing an additional 138,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,133,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

