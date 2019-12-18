LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) Downgraded by Northland Securities

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on LogMeIn from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens started coverage on LogMeIn in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGM opened at $85.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.92 and its 200 day moving average is $71.97. LogMeIn has a 52 week low of $62.02 and a 52 week high of $96.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. LogMeIn had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $317.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LogMeIn will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $322,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Donahue sold 11,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $931,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of LogMeIn by 331.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 878,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,757,000 after purchasing an additional 675,205 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LogMeIn by 9.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,881,000 after buying an additional 66,950 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in LogMeIn by 15.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 704,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,890,000 after buying an additional 93,496 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LogMeIn by 26.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 506,015 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,187,000 after buying an additional 107,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in LogMeIn by 780.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 500,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,856,000 after buying an additional 443,417 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

