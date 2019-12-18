Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.78

Lucara Diamond Corp (TSE:LUC) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 138632 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

LUC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Lucara Diamond from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Lucara Diamond from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.00.

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$59.81 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Lucara Diamond Corp will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC)

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company operates in two segments, Karowe Mine, and Corporate and Other. It holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine, as well as two prospecting licenses located in Botswana.

