Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Trading Down 0.7%

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL)’s share price was down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.37 and last traded at $10.45, approximately 50,873 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,169,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

Several equities analysts have commented on LL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.03 million, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $263.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.01 million. Lumber Liquidators had a positive return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 147.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

