Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Trading Down 0.5%

Lundin Gold Inc (TSE:LUG) shares traded down 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$7.85 and last traded at C$7.94, 144,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 4% from the average session volume of 138,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.98.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$8.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Lundin Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.40, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.65.

In other Lundin Gold news, Director Paul Mcrae sold 20,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.74, for a total value of C$174,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,010.90.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 64,406 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primarily focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises 6 concessions covering an area of approximately 5,039 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

