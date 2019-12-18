Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) SVP Jeffrey N. West Sells 5,735 Shares

Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 5,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.62, for a total transaction of $450,885.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,684.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MGLN opened at $77.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Magellan Health Inc has a 1-year low of $53.26 and a 1-year high of $81.04.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Health Inc will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Magellan Health in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Health by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

