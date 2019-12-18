Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.93.

MPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cfra downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 51.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 39.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $61.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.19. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $69.65. The company has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $31.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

