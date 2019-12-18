Martin Harrison Acquires 1,000 Shares of Samuel Heath and Sons PLC (LON:HSM) Stock

Samuel Heath and Sons PLC (LON:HSM) insider Martin Harrison acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 325 ($4.28) per share, for a total transaction of £3,250 ($4,275.19).

LON HSM opened at GBX 280 ($3.68) on Wednesday. Samuel Heath and Sons PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 235 ($3.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 419 ($5.51). The stock has a market cap of $7.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 269.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 284.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Samuel Heath and Sons’s payout ratio is 0.42%.

About Samuel Heath and Sons

Samuel Heath & Sons PLC designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products in the builders' hardware and bathroom field in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers bathroom products, such as lavatory, bidet, and tub faucets, as well as faucet ancillaries; shower valves, shower heads and shower arms, hand showers, shower hoses, slider rails, and wall outlets and body jets; and bathroom accessories comprising toilet roll holders, soap dishes and liquid soap dispensers, towel rings, rails and shelves, tumblers, shelf units, robe hooks, toilet brush sets, towel stands, toothbrush holders, trolleys and stands, soap and sponge trays, shower seats, grab rails, light pulls, mirrors, shower baskets, cotton wool holders, and waste bins.

