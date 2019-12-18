McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.00-14.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.37. McKesson also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 14.00-14.60 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on MCK. TheStreet lowered McKesson from a b rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a hold rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered McKesson from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $137.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.23. The firm has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. McKesson has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $154.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.01.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.60. The company had revenue of $57.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $191,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $810,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

