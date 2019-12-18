Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.15

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.15 and last traded at C$8.11, with a volume of 9245 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.94.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.26, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.56 million and a P/E ratio of 30.72.

About Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN)

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.