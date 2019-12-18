MFA FINL INC/SH (MFA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

MFA FINL INC/SH has a payout ratio of 101.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect MFA FINL INC/SH to earn $0.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.6%.

Get MFA FINL INC/SH alerts:

Shares of MFA FINL INC/SH stock opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.51. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $7.89.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. MFA FINL INC/SH had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 60.28%. The company had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MFA. Wedbush began coverage on MFA FINL INC/SH in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.25 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MFA FINL INC/SH in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

In other news, Director Robin Josephs sold 24,805 shares of MFA FINL INC/SH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $190,006.30. Also, VP Bryan Wulfsohn sold 67,700 shares of MFA FINL INC/SH stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $521,967.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 139,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,235.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MFA FINL INC/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.