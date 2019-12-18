MGM CHINA HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Trading Up 7.6%

MGM CHINA HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) shares were up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.47 and last traded at $19.47, approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.35.

About MGM CHINA HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:MCHVY)

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company engages in the development and operation of casino games of chance and other casino games, and the related hotel and resort facilities; and the development of integrated resorts in Macau.

