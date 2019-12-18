Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has $65.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $44.00.

MU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.21.

NASDAQ MU opened at $53.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.88 and a 200-day moving average of $43.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $54.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company’s revenue was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,477 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total transaction of $120,060.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Byrne sold 23,264 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $1,006,633.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,229,166.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,527 shares of company stock worth $1,536,490. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,370,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,831,377,000 after acquiring an additional 717,819 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Micron Technology by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,459,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,136,847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672,909 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Micron Technology by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,355,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $515,401,000 after acquiring an additional 986,786 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,735,914 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $375,709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Micron Technology by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,431,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $248,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,275 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

