Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MIDD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middleby from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wellington Shields cut Middleby from a gradually accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet cut Middleby from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Middleby from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Middleby has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.57.

MIDD stock opened at $110.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.42. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $96.65 and a fifty-two week high of $142.98.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.88 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Middleby will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.24 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,147.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Middleby in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Middleby by 5,606.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Middleby by 266.4% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Middleby in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Middleby by 459.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

