Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Insider Thomas Bull Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) insider Thomas Bull sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $653,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,746,256.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of MDB opened at $129.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Mongodb Inc has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $184.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.23 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.83.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.32. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mongodb Inc will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mongodb by 9.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,731,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,646,000 after purchasing an additional 479,368 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mongodb by 24.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,125,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,372,000 after purchasing an additional 612,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mongodb by 138.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,430 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mongodb by 11.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 835,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,630,000 after purchasing an additional 89,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mongodb by 39.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 820,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,811,000 after purchasing an additional 233,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mongodb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Mongodb from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Mongodb from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mongodb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.86.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

