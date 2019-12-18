Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Moog Inc is a designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision motion control products and solutions. Moog Inc high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, industrial machinery, wind energy, marine applications, and medical equipment. Moog Inc world-class product lines in servo and proportional valves, servo motors and drives, servo actuators, motion systems, controllers and software, and slip rings for data and power transmission provide the highest performance for hydraulic, electric, and hybrid systems. Moog Inc motion control technology enhances performance in a variety of markets and applications, from commercial aircraft cockpits, to power-generation turbines, to Formula One racing, to medical infusion systems. Moog Inc supports talented people, allowing them to approach their work with energy, enthusiasm, and the promise of success. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Moog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Moog in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Moog currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Shares of MOG.A opened at $86.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Moog has a 52-week low of $71.68 and a 52-week high of $98.52.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $765.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.49 million. Moog had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Moog’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Moog will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

