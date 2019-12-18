Morgan Stanley Cuts Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Price Target to $111.00

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ABG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Asbury Automotive Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Asbury Automotive Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group to $125.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.20.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $117.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.79. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $123.44.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth approximately $648,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 178.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 11,145 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth approximately $589,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 14.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after buying an additional 7,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 133.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

