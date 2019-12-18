Morgan Stanley Increases Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target to $50.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HOLX. BidaskClub upgraded Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Hologic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Leerink Swann reiterated a hold rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.21.

HOLX opened at $53.03 on Tuesday. Hologic has a 52 week low of $37.48 and a 52 week high of $53.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 29.67% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $865.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hologic will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,379 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $230,948.46. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 12,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $612,223.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,679.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 215,481 shares of company stock valued at $9,988,288. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. CWM LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 3,466.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter valued at $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Hologic by 66.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

