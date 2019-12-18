Mosaic Acquisition (NASDAQ:MOSC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Mosaic Acquisition (NASDAQ:MOSC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Mosaic Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company .It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mosaic Acquisition Corp. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Mosaic Acquisition alerts:

Separately, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:MOSC opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.25. Mosaic Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $10.71.

In related news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 24,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.31 per share, for a total transaction of $255,811.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic Acquisition in the third quarter worth $103,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic Acquisition in the third quarter worth $516,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Mosaic Acquisition by 58.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 57,550 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic Acquisition by 3.3% in the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 1,086,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,219,000 after acquiring an additional 34,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Mosaic Acquisition by 58.8% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,349,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Mosaic Acquisition

Mosaic Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mosaic Acquisition (MOSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.