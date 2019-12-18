Msci’s (MSCI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Msci (NYSE:MSCI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $290.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MSCI. ValuEngine lowered Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Msci in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Msci from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Msci presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.56.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $258.49 on Wednesday. Msci has a 52-week low of $134.28 and a 52-week high of $267.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.93. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $394.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.79 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 243.52% and a net margin of 39.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Msci will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Msci news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $7,666,307.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,717,813 shares in the company, valued at $440,842,350.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benjamin F. Dupont sold 8,000 shares of Msci stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total transaction of $1,908,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,328.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,873 shares of company stock worth $13,567,148. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Msci in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Msci by 686.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Msci by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Msci by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Msci in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

