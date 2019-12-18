Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Receives $103.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.63.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Nasdaq from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NDAQ opened at $106.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.76. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $75.49 and a 1-year high of $106.71.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $632.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.44 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.84%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 102,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 74,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,417,000 after buying an additional 13,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

