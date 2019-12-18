National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Trading 0.6% Higher

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)’s share price traded up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.46 and last traded at $62.25, 66,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 639,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.88.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, National Grid presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Get National Grid alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.28.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 832.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 5.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Grid (NYSE:NGG)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.