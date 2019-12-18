National Security Group Inc (NASDAQ:NSEC) Major Shareholder Acquires $40,280.00 in Stock

National Security Group Inc (NASDAQ:NSEC) major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey purchased 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $40,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ NSEC opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. National Security Group Inc has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $15.61. The stock has a market cap of $37.97 million, a P/E ratio of 30.61 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Security Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from National Security Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in National Security Group stock. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Security Group Inc (NASDAQ:NSEC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.61% of National Security Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of National Security Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd.

National Security Group Company Profile

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

