Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Navistar International had a net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Navistar International’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Navistar International updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NAV opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. Navistar International has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $39.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.21.

Get Navistar International alerts:

NAV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Navistar International from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Navistar International from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Navistar International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Navistar International to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.