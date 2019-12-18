NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

NESTLE S A/S stock opened at $105.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.85 and a 200-day moving average of $105.86. The firm has a market cap of $324.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.40. NESTLE S A/S has a 1-year low of $78.62 and a 1-year high of $114.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 507.2% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 365,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,599,000 after purchasing an additional 305,145 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 7.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,750,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,435,000 after purchasing an additional 187,831 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,655,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,944,000 after purchasing an additional 117,537 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,259,000. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 430,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,485,000 after purchasing an additional 22,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

