NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) Receives $21.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NEWTEK Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised NEWTEK Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James lowered NEWTEK Business Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered NEWTEK Business Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Get NEWTEK Business Services alerts:

Shares of NEWT opened at $23.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. NEWTEK Business Services has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average of $22.38.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 61.37%. The company had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 million. Analysts expect that NEWTEK Business Services will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.12%. This is a positive change from NEWTEK Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. NEWTEK Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 146.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in NEWTEK Business Services during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in NEWTEK Business Services by 64.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NEWTEK Business Services during the second quarter valued at $284,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in NEWTEK Business Services by 12.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in NEWTEK Business Services by 11.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 170,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 17,429 shares in the last quarter. 17.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NEWTEK Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for NEWTEK Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEWTEK Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.