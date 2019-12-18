Nexo (NEXO) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $7.69 Million

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One Nexo token can now be bought for $0.0856 or 0.00001282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Bitbns, Hotbit and HitBTC. Nexo has a market capitalization of $47.96 million and approximately $7.69 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nexo has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nexo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00190444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.78 or 0.01194033 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00025705 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00120609 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Nexo Profile

Nexo launched on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io. The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nexo

Nexo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Fatbtc, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Mercatox, YoBit, Allbit, Bitbns, Hotbit and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.