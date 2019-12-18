NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NextCure from $27.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of NextCure in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextCure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of NextCure in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of NextCure in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Get NextCure alerts:

NextCure stock opened at $52.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 15.00, a current ratio of 15.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. NextCure has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $109.00.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextCure will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners Ix, acquired 150,000 shares of NextCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $5,512,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextCure during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,611,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in NextCure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,777,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextCure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,385,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in NextCure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,980,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. purchased a new position in NextCure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

About NextCure

There is no company description available for NextCure Inc

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.