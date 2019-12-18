NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Given New $29.00 Price Target at UBS Group

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NLOK. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.67.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.29. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $26.71.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 12.82%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 47,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

