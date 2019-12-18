Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) CEO Rio Frank J. Del Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $222,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,381 shares in the company, valued at $22,122,200.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NCLH opened at $55.27 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $59.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.60.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motco lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 168.8% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 993.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 721.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

NCLH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Macquarie set a $65.00 price target on Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

