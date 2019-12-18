NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S stock opened at $48.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.27. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a twelve month low of $39.96 and a twelve month high of $49.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.77.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). NOVOZYMES A/S/S had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.21 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that NOVOZYMES A/S/S will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

