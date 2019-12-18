NPCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $3.50 Million (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 18th. NPCoin has a market capitalization of $3.50 million and $3,120.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NPCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0484 or 0.00000728 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, NPCoin has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000050 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00079983 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 44.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000060 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000302 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPCoin (CRYPTO:NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

