NRG Metals (CVE:NGZ) Trading Down 18.8%

NRG Metals Inc (CVE:NGZ) shares fell 18.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, 204,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 319% from the average session volume of 48,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and a P/E ratio of -1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.16.

NRG Metals Company Profile (CVE:NGZ)

NRG Metals Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of lithium brine projects in Argentina. It holds interests in the Hombre Muerto North lithium project covering approximately 3,287 hectares located in Salar del Hombre Muerto; and the Salar Escondido Lithium project totaling approximately 29,180 hectares located in Catamarca province.

