NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NV5 Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of NV5 Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE opened at $46.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. NV5 Global has a 52-week low of $44.58 and a 52-week high of $85.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.58. The stock has a market cap of $581.46 million, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.26). NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $131.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NV5 Global will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $1,827,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $144,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,831.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,196. 19.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the second quarter worth $160,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the second quarter worth $2,454,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 54.4% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 0.5% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 49.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.